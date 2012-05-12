(Deletes extraneous LONDON dateline) May 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from La Liga matches on Saturday Real Betis 2 Barcelona 2 Real Sociedad 1 Valencia 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Real Madrid 37 31 4 2 117 31 97 2 Barcelona 38 28 7 3 114 29 91 3 Valencia 38 17 10 11 59 44 61 ------------------------- 4 Malaga 37 16 7 14 53 53 55 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Madrid 37 14 11 12 52 46 53 6 Real Mallorca 37 14 10 13 41 42 52 ------------------------- 7 Levante 37 15 7 15 51 50 52 ------------------------- 8 Osasuna 37 12 15 10 40 59 51 9 Athletic Bilbao 37 12 13 12 49 49 49 10 Sevilla 37 13 10 14 47 46 49 11 Getafe 37 12 11 14 40 49 47 12 Real Sociedad 38 12 11 15 46 52 47 13 Real Betis 38 13 8 17 47 56 47 14 Espanyol 37 12 9 16 45 55 45 15 Granada CF 37 12 6 19 35 55 42 16 Villarreal 37 9 14 14 39 52 41 17 Rayo Vallecano 37 12 4 21 52 73 40 ------------------------- 18 Real Zaragoza 37 11 7 19 34 61 40 19 Sporting Gijon 37 10 7 20 42 68 37 R20 Racing Santander 37 4 15 18 26 59 27 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 13 Getafe v Real Zaragoza (1800) Levante v Athletic Bilbao (1800) Malaga v Sporting Gijon (1800) Racing Santander v Osasuna (1800) Rayo Vallecano v Granada CF (1800) Espanyol v Sevilla (1800) Real Madrid v Real Mallorca (1800) Villarreal v Atletico Madrid (1800)