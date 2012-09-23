Sept 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, September 23 Athletic Bilbao 0 Malaga 0 Atletico Madrid 2 Real Valladolid 1 Levante 2 Real Sociedad 1 Real Mallorca 2 Valencia 0 Saturday, September 22 Celta Vigo 2 Getafe 1 Barcelona 2 Granada CF 0 Real Betis 1 Espanyol 0 Real Zaragoza 3 Osasuna 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 5 5 0 0 14 3 15 2 Real Mallorca 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 3 Malaga 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 4 3 1 0 11 5 10 ------------------------- 5 Real Betis 4 3 0 1 8 5 9 6 Sevilla 4 2 2 0 4 2 8 ------------------------- 7 Rayo Vallecano 4 2 1 1 6 5 7 ------------------------- 8 Levante 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 9 Deportivo Coruna 4 1 3 0 7 5 6 10 Celta Vigo 5 2 0 3 6 6 6 11 Real Zaragoza 5 2 0 3 5 6 6 12 Real Valladolid 5 2 0 3 4 5 6 13 Real Sociedad 5 2 0 3 6 9 6 14 Valencia 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 15 Athletic Bilbao 5 1 2 2 8 12 5 16 Real Madrid 4 1 1 2 5 4 4 17 Getafe 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 5 0 2 3 2 8 2 19 Espanyol 5 0 1 4 7 11 1 20 Osasuna 5 0 1 4 3 10 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 23 Rayo Vallecano v Real Madrid (2030) Postponed Monday, September 24 Deportivo Coruna v Sevilla (1930)