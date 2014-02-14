Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, February 14 Elche 0 Osasuna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 23 18 3 2 63 17 57 2 Real Madrid 23 18 3 2 65 24 57 3 Atletico Madrid 23 18 3 2 56 16 57 ------------------------- 4 Athletic Club 23 13 5 5 42 28 44 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 23 12 4 7 44 27 40 6 Real Sociedad 23 10 7 6 42 34 37 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 23 8 7 8 42 41 31 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 23 9 4 10 36 35 31 9 Espanyol 23 8 5 10 26 29 29 10 Levante 23 7 8 8 22 30 29 11 Celta Vigo 23 7 5 11 29 35 26 12 Elche 24 6 8 10 22 34 26 13 Osasuna 24 7 5 12 21 37 26 14 Getafe 23 7 4 12 22 36 25 15 Almeria 23 7 4 12 24 41 25 16 Malaga 23 6 6 11 23 33 24 17 Granada CF 23 7 3 13 20 30 24 ------------------------- 18 Real Valladolid 23 4 9 10 26 39 21 19 Rayo Vallecano 23 6 2 15 25 52 20 20 Real Betis 23 3 5 15 20 52 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, February 15 Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid (1500) Levante v Almeria (1700) Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (1900) Villarreal v Celta Vigo (2100) Sunday, February 16 Granada CF v Real Betis (1100) Getafe v Real Madrid (1600) Athletic Club v Espanyol (1800) Sevilla v Valencia (2000) Monday, February 17 Malaga v Real Sociedad (2100)