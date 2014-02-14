Feb 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, February 14
Elche 0 Osasuna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 23 18 3 2 63 17 57
2 Real Madrid 23 18 3 2 65 24 57
3 Atletico Madrid 23 18 3 2 56 16 57
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 23 13 5 5 42 28 44
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 23 12 4 7 44 27 40
6 Real Sociedad 23 10 7 6 42 34 37
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 23 8 7 8 42 41 31
-------------------------
8 Valencia 23 9 4 10 36 35 31
9 Espanyol 23 8 5 10 26 29 29
10 Levante 23 7 8 8 22 30 29
11 Celta Vigo 23 7 5 11 29 35 26
12 Elche 24 6 8 10 22 34 26
13 Osasuna 24 7 5 12 21 37 26
14 Getafe 23 7 4 12 22 36 25
15 Almeria 23 7 4 12 24 41 25
16 Malaga 23 6 6 11 23 33 24
17 Granada CF 23 7 3 13 20 30 24
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 23 4 9 10 26 39 21
19 Rayo Vallecano 23 6 2 15 25 52 20
20 Real Betis 23 3 5 15 20 52 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, February 15
Atletico Madrid v Real Valladolid (1500)
Levante v Almeria (1700)
Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano (1900)
Villarreal v Celta Vigo (2100)
Sunday, February 16
Granada CF v Real Betis (1100)
Getafe v Real Madrid (1600)
Athletic Club v Espanyol (1800)
Sevilla v Valencia (2000)
Monday, February 17
Malaga v Real Sociedad (2100)