Nov 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, November 8
Athletic Club 2 Espanyol 1
Atletico Madrid 1 Sporting Gijon 0
Barcelona 3 Villarreal 0
Sevilla 3 Real Madrid 2
Saturday, November 7
Celta Vigo 1 Valencia 5
Eibar 3 Getafe 1
Levante 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Malaga 0 Real Betis 1
Rayo Vallecano 2 Granada CF 1
Friday, November 6
Las Palmas 2 Real Sociedad 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 11 9 0 2 25 12 27
2 Real Madrid 11 7 3 1 26 7 24
3 Atletico Madrid 11 7 2 2 16 6 23
-------------------------
4 Celta Vigo 11 6 3 2 22 18 21
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 11 6 2 3 15 11 20
-------------------------
6 Eibar 11 5 4 2 16 11 19
-------------------------
7 Valencia 11 5 3 3 16 8 18
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 11 5 2 4 18 14 17
9 Deportivo Coruna 11 3 6 2 16 13 15
10 Sevilla 11 4 3 4 17 16 15
11 Real Betis 11 4 3 4 11 16 15
12 Rayo Vallecano 11 4 1 6 13 19 13
13 Espanyol 11 4 1 6 12 23 13
14 Sporting Gijon 11 3 3 5 11 15 12
15 Getafe 11 3 1 7 11 18 10
16 Real Sociedad 11 2 3 6 12 14 9
17 Malaga 11 2 3 6 5 9 9
-------------------------
18 Las Palmas 11 2 3 6 9 16 9
19 Granada CF 11 1 4 6 11 20 7
20 Levante 11 1 4 6 7 23 7
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation