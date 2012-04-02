April 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Result and standings from the
La Liga match on Monday:
Monday, April 2
Sevilla 3 Real Mallorca 1
Sunday, April 1
Atletico Madrid 3 Getafe 0
Real Sociedad 4 Rayo Vallecano 0
Valencia 1 Levante 1
Villarreal 0 Espanyol 0
Saturday, March 31
Barcelona 2 Athletic Bilbao 0
Malaga 0 Real Betis 2
Osasuna 1 Real Madrid 5
Racing Santander 0 Granada CF 1
Sporting Gijon 1 Real Zaragoza 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 30 25 3 2 100 27 78
2 Barcelona 30 22 6 2 86 22 72
3 Valencia 30 13 9 8 46 37 48
-------------------------
4 Malaga 30 14 5 11 44 43 47
-------------------------
5 Levante 30 13 6 11 42 41 45
6 Osasuna 30 10 13 7 35 46 43
-------------------------
7 Atletico Madrid 30 11 9 10 42 35 42
-------------------------
8 Sevilla 30 11 9 10 36 32 42
9 Espanyol 30 11 8 11 37 39 41
10 Getafe 30 10 9 11 31 39 39
11 Athletic Bilbao 30 9 11 10 44 42 38
12 Rayo Vallecano 30 11 4 15 42 53 37
13 Real Mallorca 30 9 9 12 32 40 36
14 Real Sociedad 30 10 6 14 36 45 36
15 Real Betis 30 10 5 15 35 43 35
16 Granada CF 30 10 4 16 28 46 34
17 Villarreal 30 7 11 12 30 42 32
-------------------------
18 Real Zaragoza 30 7 7 16 27 52 28
19 Racing Santander 30 4 13 13 23 45 25
20 Sporting Gijon 30 6 7 17 29 56 25
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
