April 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, April 13
Valencia 3 Levante 0
Sunday, April 12
Cordoba 0 Elche 2
Getafe 1 Villarreal 1
Espanyol 1 Athletic Club 0
Real Sociedad 2 Deportivo Coruna 2
Saturday, April 11
Celta Vigo 6 Rayo Vallecano 1
Malaga 2 Atletico Madrid 2
Real Madrid 3 Eibar 0
Sevilla 2 Barcelona 2
Almeria 3 Granada CF 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 31 24 3 4 87 19 75
2 Real Madrid 31 24 1 6 92 27 73
3 Atletico Madrid 31 20 6 5 59 25 66
-------------------------
4 Valencia 31 19 8 4 56 23 65
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 31 19 5 7 57 36 62
6 Villarreal 31 14 9 8 44 30 51
-------------------------
7 Malaga 31 13 7 11 34 35 46
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 31 11 8 12 37 38 41
9 Athletic Club 31 11 7 13 28 37 40
10 Celta Vigo 31 10 9 12 36 34 39
11 Real Sociedad 31 9 11 11 36 42 38
12 Rayo Vallecano 31 12 2 17 36 59 38
13 Getafe 31 10 6 15 28 41 36
14 Eibar 31 8 7 16 28 43 31
15 Elche 31 8 7 16 26 54 31
16 Deportivo Coruna 31 6 10 15 27 49 28
17 Almeria 31 7 7 17 27 50 28
-------------------------
18 Levante 31 7 7 17 28 58 28
19 Granada CF 31 4 12 15 20 56 24
20 Cordoba 31 3 10 18 21 51 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation