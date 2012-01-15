Soccer-Free agent Carvalho joins Shanghai SIPG - report
Feb 15 Former Real Madrid and Chelsea centre back Ricardo Carvalho has joined Shanghai SIPG as a free agent, China's Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday.
Jan 15 La Liga results and standings on Sunday. Barcelona 4 Real Betis 2 Athletic Bilbao 3 Levante 0 Atletico Madrid 3 Villarreal 0 Osasuna 0 Racing Santander 2 Sporting Gijon 2 Malaga 1
Played on Saturday Granada CF 1 Rayo Vallecano 2 Real Mallorca 1 Real Madrid 2 Real Zaragoza 1 Getafe 1 Sevilla 0 Espanyol 0 Valencia 0 Real Sociedad 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 18 15 1 2 63 17 46 2 Barcelona 18 12 5 1 55 11 41 3 Valencia 18 10 4 4 28 19 34 ------------------------- 4 Levante 18 9 3 6 25 22 30 ------------------------- 5 Athletic Bilbao 18 6 8 4 26 19 26 6 Osasuna 18 6 8 4 21 30 26 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 18 6 7 5 19 19 25 ------------------------- 8 Malaga 18 7 4 7 21 24 25 9 Espanyol 18 7 4 7 18 21 25 10 Atletico Madrid 18 6 5 7 26 27 23 11 Real Betis 18 7 1 10 21 26 22 12 Rayo Vallecano 18 6 4 8 21 27 22 13 Getafe 18 5 6 7 18 24 21 14 Real Sociedad 18 5 6 7 17 23 21 15 Racing Santander 18 4 8 6 14 21 20 16 Real Mallorca 18 4 7 7 16 24 19 17 Granada CF 18 5 4 9 12 23 19 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 18 5 3 10 18 30 18 19 Villarreal 18 3 7 8 15 28 16 20 Real Zaragoza 18 2 5 11 14 33 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation (Compiled by Infostrada Sports; editing by Toby Davis)
BARCELONA, Feb 15 The man who aims to end the 28-year career of the head of Spanish football is counting on the support of smaller clubs that he says have been neglected as elite soccer thrives.
ZURICH, Feb 15 FIFA's ethics committee has opened formal proceedings against two former Central American soccer officials after an investigator for the world soccer body recommended they be banned from the game for life for alleged corruption, the watchdog said on Wednesday.