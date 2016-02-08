Soccer-Barcelona don't believe in second miracle comeback after Juve crushing
MADRID, April 12 This time the feeling surrounding Barcelona was despair, not anger.
Feb 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, February 8 Espanyol 0 Real Sociedad 5 Sunday, February 7 Celta Vigo 1 Sevilla 1 Granada CF 1 Real Madrid 2 Levante 0 Barcelona 2 Real Betis 1 Valencia 0 Saturday, February 6 Athletic Club 0 Villarreal 0 Atletico Madrid 3 Eibar 1 Rayo Vallecano 2 Las Palmas 0 Sporting Gijon 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Friday, February 5 Malaga 3 Getafe 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 22 17 3 2 56 17 54 2 Atletico Madrid 23 16 3 4 34 11 51 3 Real Madrid 23 15 5 3 66 21 50 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 23 13 6 4 29 18 45 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 23 10 7 6 32 24 37 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 23 10 5 8 33 30 35 ------------------------- 7 Celta Vigo 23 10 5 8 34 36 35 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 23 9 6 8 36 31 33 9 Deportivo Coruna 23 6 13 4 31 28 31 10 Malaga 23 8 6 9 21 20 30 11 Real Sociedad 23 7 6 10 31 34 27 12 Getafe 23 7 5 11 26 35 26 13 Real Betis 23 6 7 10 16 31 25 14 Valencia 23 5 10 8 26 24 25 15 Rayo Vallecano 23 6 5 12 30 47 23 16 Sporting Gijon 22 6 4 12 24 36 22 17 Espanyol 23 6 4 13 20 46 22 ------------------------- 18 Las Palmas 23 5 6 12 23 36 21 19 Granada CF 23 5 5 13 25 46 20 20 Levante 23 4 5 14 21 43 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 12 The interior minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia described as "unusual" a letter claiming responsibility for Tuesday's attack on a bus carrying players from soccer club Borussia Dortmund.