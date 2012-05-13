May 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from La Liga on Sunday. Getafe 0 Real Zaragoza 2 Levante 3 Athletic Bilbao 0 Malaga 1 Sporting Gijon 0 Racing Santander 2 Osasuna 4 Rayo Vallecano 1 Granada CF 0 Espanyol 1 Sevilla 1 Real Madrid 4 Real Mallorca 1 Villarreal 0 Atletico Madrid 1 Saturday, May 12 Real Betis 2 Barcelona 2 Real Sociedad 1 Valencia 0

Standings P W D L F A Pts C1 Real Madrid 38 32 4 2 121 32 100 2 Barcelona 38 28 7 3 114 29 91 3 Valencia 38 17 10 11 59 44 61 ------------------------- 4 Malaga 38 17 7 14 54 53 58 ------------------------- 5 Atletico Madrid 38 15 11 12 53 46 56 6 Levante 38 16 7 15 54 50 55 ------------------------- 7 Osasuna 38 13 15 10 44 61 54 ------------------------- 8 Real Mallorca 38 14 10 14 42 46 52 9 Sevilla 38 13 11 14 48 47 50 10 Athletic Bilbao 38 12 13 13 49 52 49 11 Getafe 38 12 11 15 40 51 47 12 Real Sociedad 38 12 11 15 46 52 47 13 Real Betis 38 13 8 17 47 56 47 14 Espanyol 38 12 10 16 46 56 46 15 Rayo Vallecano 38 13 4 21 53 73 43 16 Real Zaragoza 38 12 7 19 36 61 43 17 Granada CF 38 12 6 20 35 56 42 ------------------------- R18 Villarreal 38 9 14 15 39 53 41 R19 Sporting Gijon 38 10 7 21 42 69 37 R20 Racing Santander 38 4 15 19 28 63 27 ------------------------- C - Champion R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation