Soccer-Italy beat Albania in match marred by crowd trouble
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
Aug 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, August 28 Villarreal 3 Espanyol 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Villarreal 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 2 Eibar 1 1 0 0 3 1 3 3 Celta Vigo 1 1 0 0 2 1 3 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 4 Barcelona 1 1 0 0 1 0 3 ------------------------- 6 Espanyol 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 ------------------------- 7 Real Betis 1 0 1 0 1 1 1 ------------------------- 8 Deportivo Coruna 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Malaga 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Rayo Vallecano 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Real Madrid 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Real Sociedad 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Sevilla 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Sporting Gijon 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 8 Valencia 1 0 1 0 0 0 1 16 Levante 1 0 0 1 1 2 0 17 Athletic Club 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Getafe 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 17 Las Palmas 1 0 0 1 0 1 0 ------------------------- 20 Granada CF 1 0 0 1 1 3 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4-5: Champions League preliminary round 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, August 29 Real Sociedad v Sporting Gijon (1630) Barcelona v Malaga (1830) Celta Vigo v Rayo Vallecano (2000) Real Madrid v Real Betis (2030) Sunday, August 30 Eibar v Athletic Club (1630) Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1830) Valencia v Deportivo Coruna (1830) Getafe v Granada CF (2030) Las Palmas v Levante (2030)
PALERMO, Italy, March 24 Italy survived some first-half scares on the way to a 2-0 win over Albania in a World Cup qualifier marred by crowd trouble caused by away fans on Friday.
March 24 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the World Cup Qualifying European Group G matches on Friday Friday, March 24 Italy 2 Albania 0 Liechtenstein 0 Macedonia 3 Spain 4 Israel 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Spain 5 4 1 0 19 2 13 ------------------------- 2 Italy 5 4 1 0 13 4 13 3 Israel 5 3 0 2 9 9 9 4 Albania 5 2 0 3 4 8 6 5 Macedonia 5 1 0 4 7 11 3 6 Liechtenstein 5 0 0 5 1 19 0 1: Fina