Oct 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, October 2
Celta Vigo 0 Getafe 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Villarreal 6 5 1 0 12 4 16
2 Celta Vigo 7 4 3 0 15 7 15
3 Barcelona 6 5 0 1 11 7 15
-------------------------
4 Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 14 1 14
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 6 4 0 2 9 3 12
-------------------------
6 Deportivo Coruna 6 3 2 1 11 6 11
-------------------------
7 Eibar 6 2 3 1 8 6 9
-------------------------
8 Valencia 6 2 3 1 3 2 9
9 Espanyol 6 3 0 3 6 14 9
10 Real Betis 6 2 2 2 5 9 8
11 Getafe 7 2 1 4 6 8 7
12 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
13 Real Sociedad 6 1 3 2 5 4 6
14 Las Palmas 6 1 2 3 6 7 5
15 Sporting Gijon 6 1 2 3 5 7 5
16 Sevilla 6 1 2 3 5 10 5
17 Athletic Club 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
-------------------------
18 Malaga 6 0 3 3 0 3 3
19 Levante 6 0 3 3 5 12 3
20 Granada CF 6 1 0 5 4 12 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, October 3
Sevilla v Barcelona (1400)
Granada CF v Deportivo Coruna (1615)
Espanyol v Sporting Gijon (1830)
Las Palmas v Eibar (2000)
Malaga v Real Sociedad (2005)
Sunday, October 4
Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis (1000)
Athletic Club v Valencia (1400)
Levante v Villarreal (1615)
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1830)