March 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, March 9
Cordoba 1 Getafe 2
Sunday, March 8
Atletico Madrid 1 Valencia 1
Barcelona 6 Rayo Vallecano 1
Real Sociedad 1 Espanyol 0
Villarreal 4 Celta Vigo 1
Saturday, March 7
Athletic Club 1 Real Madrid 0
Deportivo Coruna 3 Sevilla 4
Elche 1 Almeria 0
Granada CF 1 Malaga 0
Friday, March 6
Levante 2 Eibar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 26 20 2 4 76 16 62
2 Real Madrid 26 20 1 5 75 24 61
3 Atletico Madrid 26 17 4 5 51 23 55
-------------------------
4 Valencia 26 16 6 4 46 22 54
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 26 15 4 7 46 33 49
6 Villarreal 26 14 6 6 43 24 48
-------------------------
7 Malaga 26 12 5 9 29 30 41
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 26 9 6 11 23 31 33
9 Celta Vigo 26 8 8 10 27 29 32
10 Espanyol 26 9 5 12 32 37 32
11 Real Sociedad 26 7 9 10 29 36 30
12 Getafe 26 8 5 13 24 36 29
13 Rayo Vallecano 26 9 2 15 29 49 29
14 Eibar 26 7 6 13 26 36 27
15 Elche 26 7 6 13 23 45 27
16 Deportivo Coruna 26 6 7 13 23 42 25
17 Levante 26 6 7 13 23 49 25
-------------------------
18 Almeria 26 6 6 14 22 40 24
19 Granada CF 26 4 10 12 17 40 22
20 Cordoba 26 3 9 14 19 41 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation