May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, May 14 Alaves 3 Celta Vigo 1 Athletic Club 1 Leganes 1 Eibar 0 Sporting Gijon 1 Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 4 Real Betis 1 Atletico Madrid 1 Real Madrid 4 Sevilla 1 Real Sociedad 2 Malaga 2 Villarreal 0 Deportivo Coruna 0 Saturday, May 13 Osasuna 2 Granada CF 1 Espanyol 0 Valencia 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 37 27 6 4 112 35 87 2 Real Madrid 36 27 6 3 100 40 87 3 Atletico Madrid 37 22 9 6 67 26 75 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 37 20 9 8 64 49 69 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 37 18 10 9 53 32 64 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 37 19 6 12 52 40 63 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 37 19 6 12 57 51 63 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 37 15 9 13 54 47 54 9 Alaves 37 14 12 11 40 42 54 10 Espanyol 37 14 11 12 47 49 53 11 Malaga 37 12 10 15 49 53 46 12 Valencia 37 13 7 17 55 62 46 13 Celta Vigo 36 13 5 18 50 63 44 14 Las Palmas 37 10 9 18 53 71 39 15 Real Betis 37 10 8 19 39 62 38 16 Leganes 37 8 10 19 35 54 34 17 Deportivo Coruna 37 7 12 18 40 61 33 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 37 7 9 21 40 70 30 R19 Osasuna 37 4 10 23 40 89 22 R20 Granada CF 37 4 8 25 29 80 20 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation