May 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, May 14
Alaves 3 Celta Vigo 1
Athletic Club 1 Leganes 1
Eibar 0 Sporting Gijon 1
Las Palmas 1 Barcelona 4
Real Betis 1 Atletico Madrid 1
Real Madrid 4 Sevilla 1
Real Sociedad 2 Malaga 2
Villarreal 0 Deportivo Coruna 0
Saturday, May 13
Osasuna 2 Granada CF 1
Espanyol 0 Valencia 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 37 27 6 4 112 35 87
2 Real Madrid 36 27 6 3 100 40 87
3 Atletico Madrid 37 22 9 6 67 26 75
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 37 20 9 8 64 49 69
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 37 18 10 9 53 32 64
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 37 19 6 12 52 40 63
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 37 19 6 12 57 51 63
-------------------------
8 Eibar 37 15 9 13 54 47 54
9 Alaves 37 14 12 11 40 42 54
10 Espanyol 37 14 11 12 47 49 53
11 Malaga 37 12 10 15 49 53 46
12 Valencia 37 13 7 17 55 62 46
13 Celta Vigo 36 13 5 18 50 63 44
14 Las Palmas 37 10 9 18 53 71 39
15 Real Betis 37 10 8 19 39 62 38
16 Leganes 37 8 10 19 35 54 34
17 Deportivo Coruna 37 7 12 18 40 61 33
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 37 7 9 21 40 70 30
R19 Osasuna 37 4 10 23 40 89 22
R20 Granada CF 37 4 8 25 29 80 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation