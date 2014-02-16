Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, February 16 Athletic Club 1 Espanyol 2 Getafe 0 Real Madrid 3 Granada CF 1 Real Betis 0 Sevilla 0 Valencia 0 Saturday, February 15 Atletico Madrid 3 Real Valladolid 0 Barcelona 6 Rayo Vallecano 0 Levante 1 Almeria 0 Villarreal 0 Celta Vigo 2 Friday, February 14 Elche 0 Osasuna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 24 19 3 2 69 17 60 2 Real Madrid 24 19 3 2 68 24 60 3 Atletico Madrid 24 19 3 2 59 16 60 ------------------------- 4 Athletic Club 24 13 5 6 43 30 44 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 24 12 4 8 44 29 40 6 Real Sociedad 23 10 7 6 42 34 37 ------------------------- 7 Sevilla 24 8 8 8 42 41 32 ------------------------- 8 Valencia 24 9 5 10 36 35 32 9 Espanyol 24 9 5 10 28 30 32 10 Levante 24 8 8 8 23 30 32 11 Celta Vigo 24 8 5 11 31 35 29 12 Granada CF 24 8 3 13 21 30 27 13 Elche 24 6 8 10 22 34 26 14 Osasuna 24 7 5 12 21 37 26 15 Getafe 24 7 4 13 22 39 25 16 Almeria 24 7 4 13 24 42 25 17 Malaga 23 6 6 11 23 33 24 ------------------------- 18 Real Valladolid 24 4 9 11 26 42 21 19 Rayo Vallecano 24 6 2 16 25 58 20 20 Real Betis 24 3 5 16 20 53 14 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, February 17 Malaga v Real Sociedad (2100)