Feb 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, February 16
Athletic Club 1 Espanyol 2
Getafe 0 Real Madrid 3
Granada CF 1 Real Betis 0
Sevilla 0 Valencia 0
Saturday, February 15
Atletico Madrid 3 Real Valladolid 0
Barcelona 6 Rayo Vallecano 0
Levante 1 Almeria 0
Villarreal 0 Celta Vigo 2
Friday, February 14
Elche 0 Osasuna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 24 19 3 2 69 17 60
2 Real Madrid 24 19 3 2 68 24 60
3 Atletico Madrid 24 19 3 2 59 16 60
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 24 13 5 6 43 30 44
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 24 12 4 8 44 29 40
6 Real Sociedad 23 10 7 6 42 34 37
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 24 8 8 8 42 41 32
-------------------------
8 Valencia 24 9 5 10 36 35 32
9 Espanyol 24 9 5 10 28 30 32
10 Levante 24 8 8 8 23 30 32
11 Celta Vigo 24 8 5 11 31 35 29
12 Granada CF 24 8 3 13 21 30 27
13 Elche 24 6 8 10 22 34 26
14 Osasuna 24 7 5 12 21 37 26
15 Getafe 24 7 4 13 22 39 25
16 Almeria 24 7 4 13 24 42 25
17 Malaga 23 6 6 11 23 33 24
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 24 4 9 11 26 42 21
19 Rayo Vallecano 24 6 2 16 25 58 20
20 Real Betis 24 3 5 16 20 53 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, February 17
Malaga v Real Sociedad (2100)