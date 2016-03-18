March 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, March 18
Getafe 1 Eibar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 29 24 3 2 84 22 75
2 Atletico Madrid 29 21 4 4 45 12 67
3 Real Madrid 29 19 6 4 83 28 63
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 29 15 8 6 35 23 53
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 29 13 9 7 43 31 48
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 29 14 5 10 47 37 47
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 29 13 6 10 41 51 45
-------------------------
8 Eibar 30 10 8 12 42 42 38
9 Malaga 29 9 9 11 28 28 36
10 Real Sociedad 29 9 8 12 37 40 35
11 Real Betis 29 8 10 11 27 39 34
12 Valencia 29 8 10 11 33 34 34
13 Deportivo Coruna 29 6 15 8 37 42 33
14 Espanyol 29 9 5 15 29 55 32
15 Las Palmas 29 8 6 15 31 42 30
16 Getafe 30 7 7 16 28 52 28
17 Rayo Vallecano 29 6 9 14 39 61 27
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 29 7 6 16 30 54 27
19 Sporting Gijon 29 6 6 17 30 51 24
20 Levante 29 6 6 17 27 52 24
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 19
Sporting Gijon v Atletico Madrid (1500)
Granada CF v Rayo Vallecano (1715)
Real Sociedad v Las Palmas (1715)
Deportivo Coruna v Levante (1930)
Real Betis v Malaga (2105)
Sunday, March 20
Espanyol v Athletic Club (1100)
Villarreal v Barcelona (1500)
Valencia v Celta Vigo (1715)
Real Madrid v Sevilla (1930)