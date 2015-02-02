Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, February 2
Malaga 1 Valencia 0
Sunday, February 1
Barcelona 3 Villarreal 2
Levante 0 Athletic Club 2
Sevilla 3 Espanyol 2
Almeria 1 Getafe 0
Saturday, January 31
Celta Vigo 1 Cordoba 0
Eibar 1 Atletico Madrid 3
Granada CF 1 Elche 0
Real Madrid 4 Real Sociedad 1
Friday, January 30
Rayo Vallecano 1 Deportivo Coruna 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 20 17 0 3 68 17 51
2 Barcelona 21 16 2 3 57 11 50
3 Atletico Madrid 21 15 2 4 43 20 47
4 Sevilla 20 13 3 4 34 22 42
5 Valencia 21 12 5 4 38 19 41
6 Villarreal 21 11 5 5 35 20 38
7 Malaga 21 10 5 6 24 21 35
8 Eibar 21 7 6 8 25 29 27
9 Espanyol 21 7 5 9 27 32 26
10 Celta Vigo 21 6 6 9 20 23 24
11 Athletic Club 21 6 5 10 18 26 23
12 Rayo Vallecano 21 7 2 12 22 38 23
13 Real Sociedad 21 5 7 9 21 28 22
14 Deportivo Coruna 21 5 6 10 18 34 21
15 Getafe 21 5 5 11 16 29 20
16 Almeria 21 5 4 12 18 33 19
17 Cordoba 21 3 9 9 16 31 18
18 Granada CF 21 3 9 9 14 33 18
19 Elche 21 4 5 12 18 42 17
20 Levante 21 3 7 11 13 37 16
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation