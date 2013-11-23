Nov 23 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 23
Atletico Madrid 7 Getafe 0
Barcelona 4 Granada CF 0
Real Sociedad 4 Celta Vigo 3
Almeria 0 Real Madrid 5
Friday, November 22
Real Valladolid 0 Osasuna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 14 13 1 0 42 8 40
2 Atletico Madrid 14 12 1 1 38 9 37
3 Real Madrid 14 11 1 2 40 17 34
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 13 7 3 3 21 13 24
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 13 7 2 4 20 18 23
6 Real Sociedad 14 5 5 4 23 20 20
-------------------------
7 Getafe 14 6 2 6 17 21 20
-------------------------
8 Valencia 13 5 2 6 17 21 17
9 Levante 13 4 5 4 13 17 17
10 Granada CF 14 5 2 7 11 17 17
11 Sevilla 13 4 4 5 23 26 16
12 Espanyol 13 4 3 6 13 18 15
13 Elche 13 3 5 5 13 17 14
14 Malaga 13 3 4 6 15 19 13
15 Osasuna 14 4 1 9 11 22 13
16 Celta Vigo 14 3 3 8 17 22 12
17 Real Valladolid 14 2 6 6 16 21 12
-------------------------
18 Almeria 14 3 3 8 15 29 12
19 Rayo Vallecano 13 4 0 9 12 30 12
20 Real Betis 13 2 3 8 12 24 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 24
Levante v Villarreal (1100)
Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol (1600)
Elche v Valencia (1800)
Sevilla v Real Betis (2000)
Monday, November 25
Malaga v Athletic Club (2100)