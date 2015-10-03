Oct 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 3
Granada CF 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Las Palmas 0 Eibar 2
Malaga 3 Real Sociedad 1
Espanyol 1 Sporting Gijon 2
Sevilla 2 Barcelona 1
Friday, October 2
Celta Vigo 0 Getafe 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Villarreal 6 5 1 0 12 4 16
2 Celta Vigo 7 4 3 0 15 7 15
3 Barcelona 7 5 0 2 12 9 15
-------------------------
4 Real Madrid 6 4 2 0 14 1 14
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 6 4 0 2 9 3 12
-------------------------
6 Deportivo Coruna 7 3 3 1 12 7 12
-------------------------
7 Eibar 7 3 3 1 10 6 12
-------------------------
8 Valencia 6 2 3 1 3 2 9
9 Espanyol 7 3 0 4 7 16 9
10 Sporting Gijon 7 2 2 3 7 8 8
11 Sevilla 7 2 2 3 7 11 8
12 Real Betis 6 2 2 2 5 9 8
13 Getafe 7 2 1 4 6 8 7
14 Rayo Vallecano 6 2 1 3 6 10 7
15 Real Sociedad 7 1 3 3 6 7 6
16 Malaga 7 1 3 3 3 4 6
17 Las Palmas 7 1 2 4 6 9 5
-------------------------
18 Athletic Club 6 1 1 4 5 9 4
19 Granada CF 7 1 1 5 5 13 4
20 Levante 6 0 3 3 5 12 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 4
Rayo Vallecano v Real Betis (1000)
Athletic Club v Valencia (1400)
Levante v Villarreal (1615)
Atletico Madrid v Real Madrid (1830)