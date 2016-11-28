UPDATE 1-Soccer-Barcelona to meet Atletico in mouth-watering Cup semi
BARCELONA, Jan 27 Holders Barcelona were drawn with 10-times winners Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup semi-finals on Friday and Celta Vigo will play Alaves in the other tie.
Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, November 28 Las Palmas 3 Athletic Club 1 Sunday, November 27 Celta Vigo 3 Granada CF 1 Osasuna 0 Atletico Madrid 3 Real Sociedad 1 Barcelona 1 Villarreal 0 Alaves 2 Saturday, November 26 Malaga 4 Deportivo Coruna 3 Espanyol 3 Leganes 0 Real Madrid 2 Sporting Gijon 1 Sevilla 2 Valencia 1 Friday, November 25 Eibar 3 Real Betis 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 13 10 3 0 36 11 33 2 Barcelona 13 8 3 2 33 14 27 3 Sevilla 13 8 3 2 24 18 27 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 13 7 3 3 28 11 24 ------------------------- 5 Real Sociedad 13 7 2 4 22 14 23 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 13 6 4 3 19 10 22 ------------------------- 7 Eibar 13 6 3 4 20 16 21 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 13 6 2 5 17 16 20 9 Celta Vigo 13 6 2 5 21 23 20 10 Las Palmas 13 5 4 4 24 21 19 11 Malaga 13 5 4 4 21 19 19 12 Espanyol 13 4 6 3 17 17 18 13 Alaves 13 4 4 5 13 16 16 14 Real Betis 13 4 2 7 14 25 14 15 Leganes 13 4 1 8 11 25 13 16 Valencia 13 3 2 8 17 24 11 17 Deportivo Coruna 13 2 4 7 13 23 10 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 13 2 3 8 12 27 9 19 Osasuna 13 1 4 8 12 26 7 20 Granada CF 13 0 5 8 11 29 5 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
RIO DE JANEIRO, Jan 27 The legendary Maracana stadium is expected to get its electricity switched back on after managers Odebrecht agreed on Friday to pay much of the outstanding bill.
BERLIN, Jan 27 Bayern Munich midfielders Thiago Alcantara and Arturo Vidal will miss the Bundesliga match against Werder Bremen on Saturday but should be fit to return from injuries next week, coach Carlo Ancelotti said on Friday.