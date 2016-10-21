Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, October 21 Osasuna 1 Real Betis 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 8 5 3 0 21 3 18 2 Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 22 8 18 3 Sevilla 8 5 2 1 16 12 17 ------------------------- 4 Barcelona 8 5 1 2 26 10 16 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 8 4 4 0 14 4 16 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 8 5 0 3 13 10 15 ------------------------- 7 Las Palmas 8 3 3 2 16 13 12 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 8 3 2 3 11 10 11 9 Real Betis 9 3 2 4 11 19 11 10 Alaves 8 2 4 2 9 8 10 11 Real Sociedad 8 3 1 4 11 12 10 12 Leganes 8 3 1 4 9 13 10 13 Celta Vigo 8 3 1 4 9 16 10 14 Malaga 8 2 3 3 8 10 9 15 Valencia 8 3 0 5 11 15 9 16 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 2 4 5 10 8 17 Espanyol 8 1 4 3 9 14 7 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 8 2 1 5 7 18 7 19 Osasuna 9 1 3 5 11 19 6 20 Granada CF 8 0 2 6 8 23 2 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 22 Espanyol v Eibar (1100) Valencia v Barcelona (1415) Real Sociedad v Alaves (1630) Granada CF v Sporting Gijon (1845) Sunday, October 23 Celta Vigo v Deportivo Coruna (1000) Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1415) Malaga v Leganes (1630) Villarreal v Las Palmas (1630) Real Madrid v Athletic Club (1845)