March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, March 19 Deportivo Coruna 2 Levante 1 Granada CF 2 Rayo Vallecano 2 Real Betis 0 Malaga 1 Real Sociedad 0 Las Palmas 1 Sporting Gijon 2 Atletico Madrid 1 Friday, March 18 Getafe 1 Eibar 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 29 24 3 2 84 22 75 2 Atletico Madrid 30 21 4 5 46 14 67 3 Real Madrid 29 19 6 4 83 28 63 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 29 15 8 6 35 23 53 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 29 13 9 7 43 31 48 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 29 14 5 10 47 37 47 ------------------------- 7 Celta Vigo 29 13 6 10 41 51 45 ------------------------- 8 Malaga 30 10 9 11 29 28 39 9 Eibar 30 10 8 12 42 42 38 10 Deportivo Coruna 30 7 15 8 39 43 36 11 Real Sociedad 30 9 8 13 37 41 35 12 Real Betis 30 8 10 12 27 40 34 13 Valencia 29 8 10 11 33 34 34 14 Las Palmas 30 9 6 15 32 42 33 15 Espanyol 29 9 5 15 29 55 32 16 Rayo Vallecano 30 6 10 14 41 63 28 17 Granada CF 30 7 7 16 32 56 28 ------------------------- 18 Getafe 30 7 7 16 28 52 28 19 Sporting Gijon 30 7 6 17 32 52 27 20 Levante 30 6 6 18 28 54 24 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, March 20 Espanyol v Athletic Club (1100) Villarreal v Barcelona (1500) Valencia v Celta Vigo (1715) Real Madrid v Sevilla (1930)