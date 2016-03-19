March 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, March 19
Deportivo Coruna 2 Levante 1
Granada CF 2 Rayo Vallecano 2
Real Betis 0 Malaga 1
Real Sociedad 0 Las Palmas 1
Sporting Gijon 2 Atletico Madrid 1
Friday, March 18
Getafe 1 Eibar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 29 24 3 2 84 22 75
2 Atletico Madrid 30 21 4 5 46 14 67
3 Real Madrid 29 19 6 4 83 28 63
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 29 15 8 6 35 23 53
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 29 13 9 7 43 31 48
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 29 14 5 10 47 37 47
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 29 13 6 10 41 51 45
-------------------------
8 Malaga 30 10 9 11 29 28 39
9 Eibar 30 10 8 12 42 42 38
10 Deportivo Coruna 30 7 15 8 39 43 36
11 Real Sociedad 30 9 8 13 37 41 35
12 Real Betis 30 8 10 12 27 40 34
13 Valencia 29 8 10 11 33 34 34
14 Las Palmas 30 9 6 15 32 42 33
15 Espanyol 29 9 5 15 29 55 32
16 Rayo Vallecano 30 6 10 14 41 63 28
17 Granada CF 30 7 7 16 32 56 28
-------------------------
18 Getafe 30 7 7 16 28 52 28
19 Sporting Gijon 30 7 6 17 32 52 27
20 Levante 30 6 6 18 28 54 24
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, March 20
Espanyol v Athletic Club (1100)
Villarreal v Barcelona (1500)
Valencia v Celta Vigo (1715)
Real Madrid v Sevilla (1930)