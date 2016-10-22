Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, October 22
Granada CF 0 Sporting Gijon 0
Espanyol 3 Eibar 3
Real Sociedad 3 Alaves 0
Valencia 2 Barcelona 3
Friday, October 21
Osasuna 1 Real Betis 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 9 6 1 2 29 12 19
2 Atletico Madrid 8 5 3 0 21 3 18
3 Real Madrid 8 5 3 0 22 8 18
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 8 5 2 1 16 12 17
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 8 4 4 0 14 4 16
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 8 5 0 3 13 10 15
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 9 4 1 4 14 12 13
-------------------------
8 Las Palmas 8 3 3 2 16 13 12
9 Eibar 9 3 3 3 14 13 12
10 Real Betis 9 3 2 4 11 19 11
11 Alaves 9 2 4 3 9 11 10
12 Leganes 8 3 1 4 9 13 10
13 Celta Vigo 8 3 1 4 9 16 10
14 Malaga 8 2 3 3 8 10 9
15 Valencia 9 3 0 6 13 18 9
16 Espanyol 9 1 5 3 12 17 8
17 Deportivo Coruna 8 2 2 4 5 10 8
-------------------------
18 Sporting Gijon 9 2 2 5 7 18 8
19 Osasuna 9 1 3 5 11 19 6
20 Granada CF 9 0 3 6 8 23 3
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 23
Celta Vigo v Deportivo Coruna (1000)
Sevilla v Atletico Madrid (1415)
Malaga v Leganes (1630)
Villarreal v Las Palmas (1630)
Real Madrid v Athletic Club (1845)