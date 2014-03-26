March 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 26
Atletico Madrid 1 Granada CF 0
Barcelona 3 Celta Vigo 0
Rayo Vallecano 1 Osasuna 0
Sevilla 2 Real Madrid 1
Tuesday, March 25
Elche 0 Athletic Club 0
Malaga 1 Espanyol 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Atletico Madrid 30 23 4 3 67 21 73
2 Barcelona 30 23 3 4 88 25 72
3 Real Madrid 30 22 4 4 81 32 70
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 30 16 8 6 52 32 56
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 30 14 8 8 55 45 50
6 Real Sociedad 29 13 7 9 52 43 46
-------------------------
7 Villarreal 29 13 6 10 49 36 45
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 30 11 7 12 34 35 40
9 Valencia 29 11 6 12 41 40 39
10 Levante 29 9 10 10 26 35 37
11 Granada CF 30 10 4 16 28 40 34
12 Celta Vigo 30 9 6 15 33 44 33
13 Rayo Vallecano 30 10 3 17 34 63 33
14 Malaga 30 8 8 14 29 38 32
15 Elche 30 7 10 13 24 41 31
16 Almeria 29 8 5 16 31 55 29
17 Osasuna 30 8 5 17 25 51 29
-------------------------
18 Getafe 29 7 7 15 26 46 28
19 Real Valladolid 29 5 12 12 31 49 27
20 Real Betis 29 4 7 18 23 58 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, March 27
Getafe v Villarreal (1900)
Real Sociedad v Real Valladolid (1900)
Levante v Real Betis (2100)
Almeria v Valencia (2100)