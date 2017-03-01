March 1 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, March 1
Celta Vigo 2 Espanyol 2
Barcelona 6 Sporting Gijon 1
Granada CF 2 Alaves 1
Osasuna 1 Villarreal 4
Real Madrid 3 Las Palmas 3
Tuesday, February 28
Malaga 1 Real Betis 2
Real Sociedad 2 Eibar 2
Valencia 1 Leganes 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 25 17 6 2 71 21 57
2 Real Madrid 24 17 5 2 63 25 56
3 Sevilla 24 16 4 4 48 29 52
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 24 13 6 5 44 21 45
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 25 14 3 8 39 34 45
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 25 11 9 5 36 19 42
-------------------------
7 Eibar 25 11 6 8 41 33 39
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 24 11 5 8 31 29 38
9 Espanyol 25 9 9 7 35 33 36
10 Celta Vigo 24 10 5 9 39 39 35
11 Alaves 25 8 9 8 25 31 33
12 Las Palmas 25 7 8 10 35 39 29
13 Valencia 25 8 5 12 35 43 29
14 Real Betis 24 7 6 11 25 38 27
15 Malaga 25 6 8 11 32 42 26
16 Leganes 25 5 6 14 20 40 21
17 Deportivo Coruna 23 4 7 12 26 39 19
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 25 4 7 14 24 53 19
19 Sporting Gijon 25 4 5 16 27 54 17
20 Osasuna 25 1 7 17 25 59 10
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Thursday, March 2
Deportivo Coruna v Atletico Madrid (1945)
Sevilla v Athletic Club (2030)
Friday, March 3
Real Betis v Real Sociedad (1945)
Saturday, March 4
Leganes v Granada CF (1200)
Eibar v Real Madrid (1515)
Villarreal v Espanyol (1730)
Barcelona v Celta Vigo (1945)
Sunday, March 5
Sporting Gijon v Deportivo Coruna (1100)
Atletico Madrid v Valencia (1515)
Las Palmas v Osasuna (1730)
Athletic Club v Malaga (1945)
Monday, March 6
Alaves v Sevilla (1945)