Oct 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, October 4
Athletic Club 3 Valencia 1
Atletico Madrid 1 Real Madrid 1
Levante 1 Villarreal 0
Rayo Vallecano 0 Real Betis 2
Saturday, October 3
Granada CF 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Las Palmas 0 Eibar 2
Malaga 3 Real Sociedad 1
Espanyol 1 Sporting Gijon 2
Sevilla 2 Barcelona 1
Friday, October 2
Celta Vigo 0 Getafe 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Villarreal 7 5 1 1 12 5 16
2 Real Madrid 7 4 3 0 15 2 15
3 Celta Vigo 7 4 3 0 15 7 15
-------------------------
4 Barcelona 7 5 0 2 12 9 15
-------------------------
5 Atletico Madrid 7 4 1 2 10 4 13
-------------------------
6 Deportivo Coruna 7 3 3 1 12 7 12
-------------------------
7 Eibar 7 3 3 1 10 6 12
-------------------------
8 Real Betis 7 3 2 2 7 9 11
9 Valencia 7 2 3 2 4 5 9
10 Espanyol 7 3 0 4 7 16 9
11 Sporting Gijon 7 2 2 3 7 8 8
12 Sevilla 7 2 2 3 7 11 8
13 Athletic Club 7 2 1 4 8 10 7
14 Getafe 7 2 1 4 6 8 7
15 Rayo Vallecano 7 2 1 4 6 12 7
16 Real Sociedad 7 1 3 3 6 7 6
17 Malaga 7 1 3 3 3 4 6
-------------------------
18 Levante 7 1 3 3 6 12 6
19 Las Palmas 7 1 2 4 6 9 5
20 Granada CF 7 1 1 5 5 13 4
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation