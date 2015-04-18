April 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, April 18
Athletic Club 4 Getafe 0
Deportivo Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 2
Barcelona 2 Valencia 0
Real Madrid 3 Malaga 1
Friday, April 17
Levante 2 Espanyol 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 32 25 3 4 89 19 78
2 Real Madrid 32 25 1 6 95 28 76
3 Atletico Madrid 32 21 6 5 61 26 69
-------------------------
4 Valencia 32 19 8 5 56 25 65
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 31 19 5 7 57 36 62
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 31 14 9 8 44 30 51
-------------------------
7 Malaga 32 13 7 12 35 38 46
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 32 12 7 13 32 37 43
9 Espanyol 32 11 9 12 39 40 42
10 Celta Vigo 31 10 9 12 36 34 39
11 Real Sociedad 31 9 11 11 36 42 38
12 Rayo Vallecano 31 12 2 17 36 59 38
13 Getafe 32 10 6 16 28 45 36
14 Eibar 31 8 7 16 28 43 31
15 Elche 31 8 7 16 26 54 31
16 Levante 32 7 8 17 30 60 29
17 Almeria 31 7 7 17 27 50 28
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 32 6 10 16 28 51 28
19 Granada CF 31 4 12 15 20 56 24
20 Cordoba 31 3 10 18 21 51 19
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, April 19
Rayo Vallecano v Almeria (1000)
Granada CF v Sevilla (1500)
Villarreal v Cordoba (1700)
Eibar v Celta Vigo (1900)
Monday, April 20
Elche v Real Sociedad (1845)