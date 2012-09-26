Sept 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday Wednesday, September 26 Real Betis 2 Atletico Madrid 4 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 5 5 0 0 14 3 15 2 Atletico Madrid 5 4 1 0 15 7 13 3 Real Mallorca 5 3 2 0 7 3 11 ------------------------- 4 Malaga 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 4 Sevilla 5 3 2 0 6 2 11 ------------------------- 6 Real Betis 5 3 0 2 10 9 9 ------------------------- 7 Real Madrid 5 2 1 2 7 4 7 ------------------------- 8 Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 6 7 7 9 Levante 5 2 1 2 7 9 7 10 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 3 1 7 7 6 11 Celta Vigo 5 2 0 3 6 6 6 12 Real Zaragoza 5 2 0 3 5 6 6 13 Real Valladolid 5 2 0 3 4 5 6 14 Real Sociedad 5 2 0 3 6 9 6 15 Valencia 5 1 2 2 6 8 5 16 Athletic Bilbao 5 1 2 2 8 12 5 17 Getafe 5 1 1 3 6 10 4 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 5 0 2 3 2 8 2 19 Espanyol 5 0 1 4 7 11 1 20 Osasuna 5 0 1 4 3 10 1 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4-5: Champions League preliminary round 6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 29 Valencia v Real Zaragoza (1400) Malaga v Real Betis (1600) Real Sociedad v Athletic Bilbao (1800) Sevilla v Barcelona (2000) Sunday, September 30 Granada CF v Celta Vigo (1000) Real Valladolid v Rayo Vallecano (1400) Osasuna v Levante (1600) Real Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1750) Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1930) Monday, October 1 Getafe v Real Mallorca (1930)