Oct 15 Results and standings from the La Liga
matches on Saturday
Barcelona 3 Racing Santander 0
Getafe 0 Villarreal 0
Granada CF 0 Atletico Madrid 0
Real Mallorca 1 Valencia 1
Real Madrid 4 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 7 5 2 0 26 4 17
2 Real Madrid 7 5 1 1 24 6 16
3 Levante 6 4 2 0 8 3 14
-------------------------
4 Valencia 7 4 2 1 10 7 14
-------------------------
5 Malaga 6 4 1 1 10 4 13
6 Sevilla 6 3 3 0 6 3 12
-------------------------
7 Real Betis 7 4 0 3 10 11 12
-------------------------
8 Atletico Madrid 7 2 3 2 8 6 9
9 Real Mallorca 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
10 Real Sociedad 6 2 1 3 7 8 7
11 Villarreal 7 1 4 2 7 11 7
12 Osasuna 6 1 4 1 5 12 7
13 Rayo Vallecano 6 1 3 2 6 10 6
14 Real Zaragoza 6 1 3 2 7 13 6
15 Espanyol 6 2 0 4 5 11 6
16 Athletic Bilbao 6 1 2 3 7 9 5
17 Getafe 7 1 2 4 6 10 5
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 7 1 2 4 2 8 5
19 Racing Santander 7 0 4 3 4 12 4
20 Sporting Gijon 6 0 1 5 2 10 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, October 16
Rayo Vallecano v Espanyol (1000)
Real Zaragoza v Real Sociedad (1400)
Levante v Malaga (1600)
Sevilla v Sporting Gijon (2000)
Monday, October 17
Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (1900)