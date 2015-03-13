March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, March 13
Valencia 2 Deportivo Coruna 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 26 20 2 4 76 16 62
2 Real Madrid 26 20 1 5 75 24 61
3 Valencia 27 17 6 4 48 22 57
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 26 17 4 5 51 23 55
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 26 15 4 7 46 33 49
6 Villarreal 26 14 6 6 43 24 48
-------------------------
7 Malaga 26 12 5 9 29 30 41
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 26 9 6 11 23 31 33
9 Celta Vigo 26 8 8 10 27 29 32
10 Espanyol 26 9 5 12 32 37 32
11 Real Sociedad 26 7 9 10 29 36 30
12 Getafe 26 8 5 13 24 36 29
13 Rayo Vallecano 26 9 2 15 29 49 29
14 Eibar 26 7 6 13 26 36 27
15 Elche 26 7 6 13 23 45 27
16 Deportivo Coruna 27 6 7 14 23 44 25
17 Levante 26 6 7 13 23 49 25
-------------------------
18 Almeria 26 6 6 14 22 40 24
19 Granada CF 26 4 10 12 17 40 22
20 Cordoba 26 3 9 14 19 41 18
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, March 14
Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1500)
Eibar v Barcelona (1700)
Rayo Vallecano v Granada CF (1900)
Celta Vigo v Athletic Club (2100)
Sunday, March 15
Almeria v Villarreal (1100)
Malaga v Cordoba (1600)
Sevilla v Elche (1800)
Real Madrid v Levante (2000)
Monday, March 16
Getafe v Real Sociedad (1945)