March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, March 13 Valencia 2 Deportivo Coruna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 26 20 2 4 76 16 62 2 Real Madrid 26 20 1 5 75 24 61 3 Valencia 27 17 6 4 48 22 57 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 26 17 4 5 51 23 55 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 26 15 4 7 46 33 49 6 Villarreal 26 14 6 6 43 24 48 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 26 12 5 9 29 30 41 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 26 9 6 11 23 31 33 9 Celta Vigo 26 8 8 10 27 29 32 10 Espanyol 26 9 5 12 32 37 32 11 Real Sociedad 26 7 9 10 29 36 30 12 Getafe 26 8 5 13 24 36 29 13 Rayo Vallecano 26 9 2 15 29 49 29 14 Eibar 26 7 6 13 26 36 27 15 Elche 26 7 6 13 23 45 27 16 Deportivo Coruna 27 6 7 14 23 44 25 17 Levante 26 6 7 13 23 49 25 ------------------------- 18 Almeria 26 6 6 14 22 40 24 19 Granada CF 26 4 10 12 17 40 22 20 Cordoba 26 3 9 14 19 41 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, March 14 Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1500) Eibar v Barcelona (1700) Rayo Vallecano v Granada CF (1900) Celta Vigo v Athletic Club (2100) Sunday, March 15 Almeria v Villarreal (1100) Malaga v Cordoba (1600) Sevilla v Elche (1800) Real Madrid v Levante (2000) Monday, March 16 Getafe v Real Sociedad (1945)