March 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, March 20
Espanyol 2 Athletic Club 1
Real Madrid 4 Sevilla 0
Valencia 0 Celta Vigo 2
Villarreal 2 Barcelona 2
Saturday, March 19
Deportivo Coruna 2 Levante 1
Granada CF 2 Rayo Vallecano 2
Real Betis 0 Malaga 1
Real Sociedad 0 Las Palmas 1
Sporting Gijon 2 Atletico Madrid 1
Friday, March 18
Getafe 1 Eibar 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 30 24 4 2 86 24 76
2 Atletico Madrid 30 21 4 5 46 14 67
3 Real Madrid 30 20 6 4 87 28 66
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 30 15 9 6 37 25 54
-------------------------
5 Celta Vigo 30 14 6 10 43 51 48
-------------------------
6 Sevilla 30 13 9 8 43 35 48
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 30 14 5 11 48 39 47
-------------------------
8 Malaga 30 10 9 11 29 28 39
9 Eibar 30 10 8 12 42 42 38
10 Deportivo Coruna 30 7 15 8 39 43 36
11 Real Sociedad 30 9 8 13 37 41 35
12 Espanyol 30 10 5 15 31 56 35
13 Real Betis 30 8 10 12 27 40 34
14 Valencia 30 8 10 12 33 36 34
15 Las Palmas 30 9 6 15 32 42 33
16 Rayo Vallecano 30 6 10 14 41 63 28
17 Granada CF 30 7 7 16 32 56 28
-------------------------
18 Getafe 30 7 7 16 28 52 28
19 Sporting Gijon 30 7 6 17 32 52 27
20 Levante 30 6 6 18 28 54 24
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation