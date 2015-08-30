Aug 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, August 30
Eibar 2 Athletic Club 0
Getafe 1 Granada CF 2
Las Palmas 0 Levante 0
Sevilla 0 Atletico Madrid 3
Valencia 1 Deportivo Coruna 1
Saturday, August 29
Celta Vigo 3 Rayo Vallecano 0
Barcelona 1 Malaga 0
Real Madrid 5 Real Betis 0
Real Sociedad 0 Sporting Gijon 0
Friday, August 28
Villarreal 3 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Celta Vigo 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
1 Eibar 2 2 0 0 5 1 6
3 Atletico Madrid 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
-------------------------
4 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 2 0 6
-------------------------
5 Real Madrid 2 1 1 0 5 0 4
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
7 Granada CF 2 1 0 1 3 4 3
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
9 Deportivo Coruna 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
9 Valencia 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
11 Real Sociedad 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
11 Sporting Gijon 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
13 Levante 2 0 1 1 1 2 1
14 Las Palmas 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
14 Malaga 2 0 1 1 0 1 1
16 Rayo Vallecano 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
16 Sevilla 2 0 1 1 0 3 1
-------------------------
18 Real Betis 2 0 1 1 1 6 1
19 Getafe 2 0 0 2 1 3 0
20 Athletic Club 2 0 0 2 0 3 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation