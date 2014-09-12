Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, September 12
Almeria 1 Cordoba 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 0 6
2 Valencia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
3 Celta Vigo 2 1 1 0 4 2 4
-------------------------
4 Granada CF 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
4 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
6 Atletico Madrid 2 1 1 0 2 1 4
-------------------------
7 Athletic Club 2 1 0 1 3 1 3
-------------------------
8 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 4 3 3
9 Villarreal 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
10 Real Madrid 2 1 0 1 4 4 3
11 Eibar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
12 Getafe 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
13 Malaga 2 1 0 1 1 3 3
14 Rayo Vallecano 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
15 Almeria 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
16 Cordoba 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
17 Deportivo Coruna 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
-------------------------
18 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
19 Elche 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
20 Levante 2 0 0 2 0 5 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4-5: Champions League preliminary round
6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, September 13
Barcelona v Athletic Club (1400)
Malaga v Levante (1600)
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1800)
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (2000)
Sunday, September 14
Rayo Vallecano v Elche (1000)
Valencia v Espanyol (1500)
Sevilla v Getafe (1700)
Granada CF v Villarreal (1900)
Monday, September 15
Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (1845)