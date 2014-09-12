Sept 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday Friday, September 12 Almeria 1 Cordoba 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 2 2 0 0 4 0 6 2 Valencia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4 3 Celta Vigo 2 1 1 0 4 2 4 ------------------------- 4 Granada CF 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 4 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 3 2 4 ------------------------- 6 Atletico Madrid 2 1 1 0 2 1 4 ------------------------- 7 Athletic Club 2 1 0 1 3 1 3 ------------------------- 8 Real Sociedad 2 1 0 1 4 3 3 9 Villarreal 2 1 0 1 2 1 3 10 Real Madrid 2 1 0 1 4 4 3 11 Eibar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3 12 Getafe 2 1 0 1 2 3 3 13 Malaga 2 1 0 1 1 3 3 14 Rayo Vallecano 2 0 2 0 2 2 2 15 Almeria 3 0 2 1 2 3 2 16 Cordoba 3 0 2 1 2 4 2 17 Deportivo Coruna 2 0 1 1 3 4 1 ------------------------- 18 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 2 3 1 19 Elche 2 0 1 1 1 4 1 20 Levante 2 0 0 2 0 5 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4-5: Champions League preliminary round 6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, September 13 Barcelona v Athletic Club (1400) Malaga v Levante (1600) Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid (1800) Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (2000) Sunday, September 14 Rayo Vallecano v Elche (1000) Valencia v Espanyol (1500) Sevilla v Getafe (1700) Granada CF v Villarreal (1900) Monday, September 15 Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (1845)