May 17 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Wednesday
Wednesday, May 17
Celta Vigo 1 Real Madrid 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 37 28 6 3 104 41 90
2 Barcelona 37 27 6 4 112 35 87
3 Atletico Madrid 37 22 9 6 67 26 75
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 37 20 9 8 64 49 69
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 37 18 10 9 53 32 64
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 37 19 6 12 52 40 63
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 37 19 6 12 57 51 63
-------------------------
8 Eibar 37 15 9 13 54 47 54
9 Alaves 37 14 12 11 40 42 54
10 Espanyol 37 14 11 12 47 49 53
11 Malaga 37 12 10 15 49 53 46
12 Valencia 37 13 7 17 55 62 46
13 Celta Vigo 37 13 5 19 51 67 44
14 Las Palmas 37 10 9 18 53 71 39
15 Real Betis 37 10 8 19 39 62 38
16 Leganes 37 8 10 19 35 54 34
17 Deportivo Coruna 37 7 12 18 40 61 33
-------------------------
R18 Sporting Gijon 37 7 9 21 40 70 30
R19 Osasuna 37 4 10 23 40 89 22
R20 Granada CF 37 4 8 25 29 80 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Friday, May 19
Granada CF v Espanyol (1845)
Saturday, May 20
Sporting Gijon v Real Betis (1500)
Deportivo Coruna v Las Palmas (1700)
Leganes v Alaves (1700)
Sevilla v Osasuna (1900)
Sunday, May 21
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1445)
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (1445)
Valencia v Villarreal (1445)
Barcelona v Eibar (1800)
Malaga v Real Madrid (1800)