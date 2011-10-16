Oct 16 La Liga results and standings on Sunday.
Sevilla 2 Sporting Gijon 1
Levante 3 Malaga 0
Rayo Vallecano 0 Espanyol 1
Real Zaragoza 2 Real Sociedad 0
Played on Saturday
Barcelona 3 Racing Santander 0
Getafe 0 Villarreal 0
Granada CF 0 Atletico Madrid 0
Real Mallorca 1 Valencia 1
Real Madrid 4 Real Betis 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 7 5 2 0 26 4 17
2 Levante 7 5 2 0 11 3 17
3 Real Madrid 7 5 1 1 24 6 16
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 7 4 3 0 8 4 15
-------------------------
5 Valencia 7 4 2 1 10 7 14
6 Malaga 7 4 1 2 10 7 13
-------------------------
7 Real Betis 7 4 0 3 10 11 12
-------------------------
8 Atletico Madrid 7 2 3 2 8 6 9
9 Real Zaragoza 7 2 3 2 9 13 9
10 Espanyol 7 3 0 4 6 11 9
11 Real Mallorca 7 2 2 3 6 8 8
12 Real Sociedad 7 2 1 4 7 10 7
13 Villarreal 7 1 4 2 7 11 7
14 Osasuna 6 1 4 1 5 12 7
15 Rayo Vallecano 7 1 3 3 6 11 6
16 Athletic Bilbao 6 1 2 3 7 9 5
17 Getafe 7 1 2 4 6 10 5
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 7 1 2 4 2 8 5
19 Racing Santander 7 0 4 3 4 12 4
20 Sporting Gijon 7 0 1 6 3 12 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Playing on Monday
Athletic Bilbao v Osasuna (1900)