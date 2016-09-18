Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, September 18 Athletic Club 2 Valencia 1 Osasuna 0 Celta Vigo 0 Espanyol 0 Real Madrid 2 Villarreal 2 Real Sociedad 1 Saturday, September 17 Atletico Madrid 5 Sporting Gijon 0 Eibar 1 Sevilla 1 Las Palmas 1 Malaga 0 Leganes 1 Barcelona 5 Friday, September 16 Real Betis 2 Granada CF 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 4 4 0 0 12 3 12 2 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 13 5 9 3 Las Palmas 4 3 0 1 11 5 9 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 10 1 8 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 4 2 2 0 9 6 8 ------------------------- 6 Villarreal 4 2 2 0 5 2 8 ------------------------- 7 Eibar 4 2 1 1 5 4 7 ------------------------- 8 Sporting Gijon 4 2 1 1 4 7 7 9 Athletic Club 4 2 0 2 4 4 6 10 Alaves 3 1 2 0 3 2 5 11 Real Betis 4 1 2 1 7 10 5 12 Deportivo Coruna 3 1 1 1 2 2 4 13 Real Sociedad 4 1 1 2 4 6 4 14 Leganes 4 1 1 2 3 7 4 15 Malaga 4 0 2 2 3 6 2 16 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 7 11 2 17 Granada CF 4 0 2 2 5 10 2 ------------------------- 18 Osasuna 4 0 2 2 3 8 2 19 Celta Vigo 4 0 1 3 1 7 1 20 Valencia 4 0 0 4 5 10 0 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, September 19 Alaves v Deportivo Coruna (1845)