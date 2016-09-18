Sept 18 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, September 18
Athletic Club 2 Valencia 1
Osasuna 0 Celta Vigo 0
Espanyol 0 Real Madrid 2
Villarreal 2 Real Sociedad 1
Saturday, September 17
Atletico Madrid 5 Sporting Gijon 0
Eibar 1 Sevilla 1
Las Palmas 1 Malaga 0
Leganes 1 Barcelona 5
Friday, September 16
Real Betis 2 Granada CF 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 4 4 0 0 12 3 12
2 Barcelona 4 3 0 1 13 5 9
3 Las Palmas 4 3 0 1 11 5 9
4 Atletico Madrid 4 2 2 0 10 1 8
5 Sevilla 4 2 2 0 9 6 8
6 Villarreal 4 2 2 0 5 2 8
7 Eibar 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
8 Sporting Gijon 4 2 1 1 4 7 7
9 Athletic Club 4 2 0 2 4 4 6
10 Alaves 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
11 Real Betis 4 1 2 1 7 10 5
12 Deportivo Coruna 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
13 Real Sociedad 4 1 1 2 4 6 4
14 Leganes 4 1 1 2 3 7 4
15 Malaga 4 0 2 2 3 6 2
16 Espanyol 4 0 2 2 7 11 2
17 Granada CF 4 0 2 2 5 10 2
18 Osasuna 4 0 2 2 3 8 2
19 Celta Vigo 4 0 1 3 1 7 1
20 Valencia 4 0 0 4 5 10 0
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, September 19
Alaves v Deportivo Coruna (1845)