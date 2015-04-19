April 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday
Sunday, April 19
Eibar 0 Celta Vigo 1
Granada CF 1 Sevilla 1
Rayo Vallecano 2 Almeria 0
Villarreal 0 Cordoba 0
Saturday, April 18
Athletic Club 4 Getafe 0
Deportivo Coruna 1 Atletico Madrid 2
Barcelona 2 Valencia 0
Real Madrid 3 Malaga 1
Friday, April 17
Levante 2 Espanyol 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 32 25 3 4 89 19 78
2 Real Madrid 32 25 1 6 95 28 76
3 Atletico Madrid 32 21 6 5 61 26 69
-------------------------
4 Valencia 32 19 8 5 56 25 65
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 32 19 6 7 58 37 63
-------------------------
6 Villarreal 32 14 10 8 44 30 52
-------------------------
7 Malaga 32 13 7 12 35 38 46
-------------------------
8 Athletic Club 32 12 7 13 32 37 43
9 Celta Vigo 32 11 9 12 37 34 42
10 Espanyol 32 11 9 12 39 40 42
11 Rayo Vallecano 32 13 2 17 38 59 41
12 Real Sociedad 31 9 11 11 36 42 38
13 Getafe 32 10 6 16 28 45 36
14 Eibar 32 8 7 17 28 44 31
15 Elche 31 8 7 16 26 54 31
16 Levante 32 7 8 17 30 60 29
17 Almeria 32 7 7 18 27 52 28
-------------------------
18 Deportivo Coruna 32 6 10 16 28 51 28
19 Granada CF 32 4 13 15 21 57 25
20 Cordoba 32 3 11 18 21 51 20
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Monday, April 20
Elche v Real Sociedad (1845)