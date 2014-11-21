Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Friday
Friday, November 21
Athletic Club 3 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 11 9 0 2 42 11 27
2 Barcelona 11 8 1 2 25 5 25
3 Valencia 11 7 3 1 23 9 24
-------------------------
4 Atletico Madrid 11 7 2 2 20 11 23
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 11 7 2 2 18 11 23
6 Malaga 11 6 3 2 14 9 21
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 11 5 5 1 17 11 20
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 11 4 3 4 15 13 15
9 Athletic Club 12 4 3 5 10 13 15
10 Getafe 11 4 2 5 8 14 14
11 Eibar 11 3 4 4 13 15 13
12 Espanyol 12 2 5 5 12 16 11
13 Rayo Vallecano 11 3 2 6 14 24 11
14 Granada CF 11 2 4 5 6 17 10
15 Real Sociedad 11 2 3 6 12 16 9
16 Almeria 11 2 3 6 9 14 9
17 Deportivo Coruna 11 2 3 6 12 21 9
-------------------------
18 Elche 11 2 3 6 10 22 9
19 Levante 11 2 3 6 7 25 9
20 Cordoba 11 0 6 5 8 18 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Saturday, November 22
Atletico Madrid v Malaga (1500)
Eibar v Real Madrid (1700)
Barcelona v Sevilla (1900)
Deportivo Coruna v Real Sociedad (2100)
Sunday, November 23
Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo (1100)
Levante v Valencia (1600)
Elche v Cordoba (1800)
Villarreal v Getafe (2000)
Monday, November 24
Granada CF v Almeria (1945)