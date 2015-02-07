Feb 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 7
Atletico Madrid 4 Real Madrid 0
Levante 4 Malaga 1
Real Sociedad 1 Celta Vigo 1
Villarreal 2 Granada CF 0
Friday, February 6
Deportivo Coruna 2 Eibar 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 22 18 0 4 70 22 54
2 Barcelona 21 16 2 3 57 11 50
3 Atletico Madrid 22 16 2 4 47 20 50
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 21 13 3 5 35 24 42
-------------------------
5 Valencia 21 12 5 4 38 19 41
6 Villarreal 22 12 5 5 37 20 41
-------------------------
7 Malaga 22 10 5 7 25 25 35
-------------------------
8 Eibar 22 7 6 9 25 31 27
9 Espanyol 21 7 5 9 27 32 26
10 Celta Vigo 22 6 7 9 21 24 25
11 Deportivo Coruna 22 6 6 10 20 34 24
12 Real Sociedad 22 5 8 9 22 29 23
13 Athletic Club 21 6 5 10 18 26 23
14 Rayo Vallecano 21 7 2 12 22 38 23
15 Getafe 21 5 5 11 16 29 20
16 Almeria 21 5 4 12 18 33 19
17 Levante 22 4 7 11 17 38 19
-------------------------
18 Cordoba 21 3 9 9 16 31 18
19 Granada CF 22 3 9 10 14 35 18
20 Elche 21 4 5 12 18 42 17
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 8
Cordoba v Almeria (1100)
Getafe v Sevilla (1600)
Espanyol v Valencia (1800)
Athletic Club v Barcelona (2000)
Monday, February 9
Elche v Rayo Vallecano (1945)