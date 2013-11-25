Soccer-Bulgarian championship results and standings

March 4 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Bulgarian championship matches on Saturday Saturday, March 4 Montana 1 Dunav 2010 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Ludogorets 22 18 3 1 57 17 57 2 Levski Sofia 22 13 6 3 34 14 45 3 CSKA-Sofia 22 12 6 4 31 10 42 4 Dunav 2010 23 10 5 8 28 27 35 5 Cherno More Varna 22 10 5 7 25 22 35 6 Lokomotiv Plovdiv 22 9 7