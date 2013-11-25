Nov 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, November 25
Malaga 1 Athletic Club 2
Sunday, November 24
Elche 2 Valencia 1
Levante 0 Villarreal 3
Rayo Vallecano 1 Espanyol 4
Sevilla 4 Real Betis 0
Saturday, November 23
Atletico Madrid 7 Getafe 0
Barcelona 4 Granada CF 0
Real Sociedad 4 Celta Vigo 3
Almeria 0 Real Madrid 5
Friday, November 22
Real Valladolid 0 Osasuna 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 14 13 1 0 42 8 40
2 Atletico Madrid 14 12 1 1 38 9 37
3 Real Madrid 14 11 1 2 40 17 34
-------------------------
4 Villarreal 14 8 3 3 24 13 27
-------------------------
5 Athletic Club 14 8 2 4 22 19 26
6 Real Sociedad 14 5 5 4 23 20 20
-------------------------
7 Getafe 14 6 2 6 17 21 20
-------------------------
8 Sevilla 14 5 4 5 27 26 19
9 Espanyol 14 5 3 6 17 19 18
10 Elche 14 4 5 5 15 18 17
11 Valencia 14 5 2 7 18 23 17
12 Granada CF 14 5 2 7 11 17 17
13 Levante 14 4 5 5 13 20 17
14 Malaga 14 3 4 7 16 21 13
15 Osasuna 14 4 1 9 11 22 13
16 Celta Vigo 14 3 3 8 17 22 12
17 Real Valladolid 14 2 6 6 16 21 12
-------------------------
18 Almeria 14 3 3 8 15 29 12
19 Rayo Vallecano 14 4 0 10 13 34 12
20 Real Betis 14 2 3 9 12 28 9
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation