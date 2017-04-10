Motor racing-Soccer injury rules Di Grassi out of Le Mans
June 14 Formula E title contender Lucas di Grassi has been ruled out of this weekend's Le Mans 24 Hours sportscar race after breaking an ankle while playing a game of soccer.
April 10 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, April 10 Real Sociedad 3 Sporting Gijon 1 Sunday, April 9 Celta Vigo 0 Eibar 2 Granada CF 1 Valencia 3 Las Palmas 4 Real Betis 1 Osasuna 2 Leganes 1 Saturday, April 8 Malaga 2 Barcelona 0 Espanyol 1 Alaves 0 Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 1 Sevilla 4 Deportivo Coruna 2 Friday, April 7 Villarreal 3 Athletic Club 1 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 30 22 6 2 79 31 72 2 Barcelona 31 21 6 4 88 28 69 3 Atletico Madrid 31 18 8 5 56 24 62 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 31 18 7 6 56 39 61 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 31 15 9 7 45 24 54 ------------------------- 6 Real Sociedad 31 16 4 11 46 42 52 ------------------------- 7 Eibar 31 14 8 9 52 42 50 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 31 15 5 11 40 36 50 9 Espanyol 31 12 10 9 43 42 46 10 Celta Vigo 30 12 5 13 45 51 41 11 Alaves 31 10 10 11 29 38 40 12 Valencia 31 11 6 14 47 54 39 13 Las Palmas 31 10 8 13 50 52 38 14 Malaga 31 8 9 14 36 47 33 15 Real Betis 31 8 7 16 33 51 31 16 Deportivo Coruna 31 6 10 15 33 50 28 17 Leganes 31 6 9 16 26 48 27 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 31 5 7 19 32 61 22 19 Granada CF 31 4 8 19 27 65 20 20 Osasuna 31 3 8 20 32 70 17 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
ROME, June 14 Eusebio Di Francesco promised to bring his attacking philosophy to AS Roma as he was officially presented as their new coach on Wednesday.
June 14 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Finnish championship matches on Wednesday Wednesday, June 14 HIFK 0 SJK 2 KuPS 2 VPS 2 PS Kemi 3 IFK Mariehamn 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 HJK Helsinki 12 7 4 1 28 6 25 ------------------------- 2 VPS 13 5 5 3 19 20 20 3 KuPS 12 5 4 3 17 14 19 ------------------------- 4 Inter Turku 11 5 3 3 19 11 18 ------------------------- 5 IFK Mariehamn 12 4 5 3 17