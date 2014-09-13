Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 13
Celta Vigo 2 Real Sociedad 2
Barcelona 2 Athletic Club 0
Malaga 0 Levante 0
Real Madrid 1 Atletico Madrid 2
Friday, September 12
Almeria 1 Cordoba 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 3 3 0 0 6 0 9
2 Atletico Madrid 3 2 1 0 4 2 7
3 Celta Vigo 3 1 2 0 6 4 5
-------------------------
4 Valencia 2 1 1 0 4 1 4
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 3 1 1 1 6 5 4
6 Granada CF 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
6 Sevilla 2 1 1 0 3 2 4
-------------------------
8 Malaga 3 1 1 1 1 3 4
9 Villarreal 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
10 Athletic Club 3 1 0 2 3 3 3
11 Eibar 2 1 0 1 2 2 3
12 Real Madrid 3 1 0 2 5 6 3
13 Getafe 2 1 0 1 2 3 3
14 Rayo Vallecano 2 0 2 0 2 2 2
15 Almeria 3 0 2 1 2 3 2
16 Cordoba 3 0 2 1 2 4 2
17 Deportivo Coruna 2 0 1 1 3 4 1
-------------------------
18 Espanyol 2 0 1 1 2 3 1
19 Elche 2 0 1 1 1 4 1
20 Levante 3 0 1 2 0 5 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-7: Europa League
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 14
Rayo Vallecano v Elche (1000)
Valencia v Espanyol (1500)
Sevilla v Getafe (1700)
Granada CF v Villarreal (1900)
Monday, September 15
Eibar v Deportivo Coruna (1845)