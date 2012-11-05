Nov 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday
Monday, November 5
Getafe 2 Real Betis 4
Sunday, November 4
Deportivo Coruna 1 Real Mallorca 0
Granada CF 1 Athletic Bilbao 2
Osasuna 0 Real Valladolid 1
Real Sociedad 0 Espanyol 1
Sevilla 0 Levante 0
Saturday, November 3
Barcelona 3 Celta Vigo 1
Malaga 1 Rayo Vallecano 2
Real Madrid 4 Real Zaragoza 0
Valencia 2 Atletico Madrid 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 10 9 1 0 32 12 28
2 Atletico Madrid 10 8 1 1 22 11 25
3 Real Madrid 10 6 2 2 25 7 20
-------------------------
4 Real Betis 10 6 1 3 17 15 19
-------------------------
5 Malaga 10 5 3 2 14 7 18
6 Levante 10 5 2 3 12 14 17
-------------------------
7 Sevilla 10 4 3 3 12 11 15
-------------------------
8 Real Valladolid 10 4 2 4 15 11 14
9 Valencia 10 4 2 4 13 12 14
10 Getafe 10 4 1 5 12 16 13
11 Rayo Vallecano 10 4 1 5 13 23 13
12 Real Zaragoza 10 4 0 6 9 15 12
13 Real Mallorca 10 3 2 5 10 15 11
14 Athletic Bilbao 10 3 2 5 14 20 11
15 Celta Vigo 10 3 1 6 11 14 10
16 Deportivo Coruna 10 2 4 4 15 20 10
17 Real Sociedad 10 3 1 6 10 15 10
-------------------------
18 Espanyol 10 2 3 5 12 15 9
19 Granada CF 10 2 2 6 9 17 8
20 Osasuna 10 1 2 7 8 15 5
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation