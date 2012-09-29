Sept 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, September 29
Malaga 4 Real Betis 0
Real Sociedad 2 Athletic Bilbao 0
Sevilla 2 Barcelona 3
Valencia 2 Real Zaragoza 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Barcelona 6 6 0 0 17 5 18
2 Malaga 6 4 2 0 10 2 14
3 Atletico Madrid 5 4 1 0 15 7 13
-------------------------
4 Real Mallorca 5 3 2 0 7 3 11
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 6 3 2 1 8 5 11
6 Real Sociedad 6 3 0 3 8 9 9
-------------------------
7 Real Betis 6 3 0 3 10 13 9
-------------------------
8 Valencia 6 2 2 2 8 8 8
9 Real Madrid 5 2 1 2 7 4 7
10 Rayo Vallecano 5 2 1 2 6 7 7
11 Levante 5 2 1 2 7 9 7
12 Deportivo Coruna 5 1 3 1 7 7 6
13 Celta Vigo 5 2 0 3 6 6 6
14 Real Valladolid 5 2 0 3 4 5 6
15 Real Zaragoza 6 2 0 4 5 8 6
16 Athletic Bilbao 6 1 2 3 8 14 5
17 Getafe 5 1 1 3 6 10 4
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 5 0 2 3 2 8 2
19 Espanyol 5 0 1 4 7 11 1
20 Osasuna 5 0 1 4 3 10 1
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, September 30
Granada CF v Celta Vigo (1000)
Real Valladolid v Rayo Vallecano (1400)
Osasuna v Levante (1600)
Real Madrid v Deportivo Coruna (1750)
Espanyol v Atletico Madrid (1930)
Monday, October 1
Getafe v Real Mallorca (1930)