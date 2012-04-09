April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from La Liga matches on Monday: Malaga 3 Racing Santander 0

Sunday, April 8 Athletic Bilbao 1 Sevilla 0 Levante 2 Atletico Madrid 0 Real Mallorca 0 Granada CF 0 Real Madrid 0 Valencia 0

Saturday, April 7 Getafe 2 Sporting Gijon 0 Rayo Vallecano 6 Osasuna 0 Espanyol 2 Real Sociedad 2 Real Betis 3 Villarreal 1 Real Zaragoza 1 Barcelona 4

Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 31 25 4 2 100 27 79 2 Barcelona 31 23 6 2 90 23 75 3 Malaga 31 15 5 11 47 43 50 ------------------------- 4 Valencia 31 13 10 8 46 37 49 ------------------------- 5 Levante 31 14 6 11 44 41 48 6 Osasuna 31 10 13 8 35 52 43 ------------------------- 7 Atletico Madrid 31 11 9 11 42 37 42 ------------------------- 8 Sevilla 31 11 9 11 36 33 42 9 Espanyol 31 11 9 11 39 41 42 10 Getafe 31 11 9 11 33 39 42 11 Athletic Bilbao 31 10 11 10 45 42 41 12 Rayo Vallecano 31 12 4 15 48 53 40 13 Real Betis 31 11 5 15 38 44 38 14 Real Mallorca 31 9 10 12 32 40 37 15 Real Sociedad 31 10 7 14 38 47 37 16 Granada CF 31 10 5 16 28 46 35 17 Villarreal 31 7 11 13 31 45 32 ------------------------- 18 Real Zaragoza 31 7 7 17 28 56 28 19 Racing Santander 31 4 13 14 23 48 25 20 Sporting Gijon 31 6 7 18 29 58 25 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation