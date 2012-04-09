April 9 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from La
Liga matches on Monday:
Malaga 3 Racing Santander 0
Sunday, April 8
Athletic Bilbao 1 Sevilla 0
Levante 2 Atletico Madrid 0
Real Mallorca 0 Granada CF 0
Real Madrid 0 Valencia 0
Saturday, April 7
Getafe 2 Sporting Gijon 0
Rayo Vallecano 6 Osasuna 0
Espanyol 2 Real Sociedad 2
Real Betis 3 Villarreal 1
Real Zaragoza 1 Barcelona 4
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 31 25 4 2 100 27 79
2 Barcelona 31 23 6 2 90 23 75
3 Malaga 31 15 5 11 47 43 50
-------------------------
4 Valencia 31 13 10 8 46 37 49
-------------------------
5 Levante 31 14 6 11 44 41 48
6 Osasuna 31 10 13 8 35 52 43
-------------------------
7 Atletico Madrid 31 11 9 11 42 37 42
-------------------------
8 Sevilla 31 11 9 11 36 33 42
9 Espanyol 31 11 9 11 39 41 42
10 Getafe 31 11 9 11 33 39 42
11 Athletic Bilbao 31 10 11 10 45 42 41
12 Rayo Vallecano 31 12 4 15 48 53 40
13 Real Betis 31 11 5 15 38 44 38
14 Real Mallorca 31 9 10 12 32 40 37
15 Real Sociedad 31 10 7 14 38 47 37
16 Granada CF 31 10 5 16 28 46 35
17 Villarreal 31 7 11 13 31 45 32
-------------------------
18 Real Zaragoza 31 7 7 17 28 56 28
19 Racing Santander 31 4 13 14 23 48 25
20 Sporting Gijon 31 6 7 18 29 58 25
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
