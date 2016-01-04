Soccer-Calgiari's Han first North Korean to score in Serie A
SEOUL, April 10 Han Kwang Song became the first North Korean player to score in Italy's Serie A when the 18-year-old netted for Cagliari on Sunday.
Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Monday Monday, January 4 Sporting Gijon 1 Getafe 2 Sunday, January 3 Athletic Club 2 Las Palmas 2 Deportivo Coruna 1 Villarreal 2 Granada CF 2 Sevilla 1 Rayo Vallecano 2 Real Sociedad 2 Real Betis 0 Eibar 4 Valencia 2 Real Madrid 2 Saturday, January 2 Atletico Madrid 1 Levante 0 Malaga 2 Celta Vigo 0 Espanyol 0 Barcelona 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Atletico Madrid 18 13 2 3 25 8 41 2 Barcelona 17 12 3 2 40 15 39 3 Real Madrid 18 11 4 3 47 18 37 ------------------------- 4 Villarreal 18 11 3 4 24 16 36 ------------------------- 5 Celta Vigo 18 9 4 5 28 25 31 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 18 8 4 6 27 20 28 ------------------------- 7 Deportivo Coruna 18 6 9 3 26 18 27 ------------------------- 8 Eibar 18 7 6 5 25 19 27 9 Sevilla 18 7 5 6 24 21 26 10 Valencia 18 5 8 5 23 17 23 11 Malaga 18 6 5 7 13 14 23 12 Espanyol 18 6 3 9 16 28 21 13 Getafe 18 5 5 8 20 27 20 14 Real Betis 18 5 5 8 13 27 20 15 Real Sociedad 18 4 5 9 20 27 17 16 Las Palmas 18 4 5 9 18 26 17 17 Granada CF 18 4 5 9 20 32 17 ------------------------- 18 Sporting Gijon 17 4 3 10 16 27 15 19 Rayo Vallecano 18 4 3 11 20 41 15 20 Levante 18 2 5 11 12 31 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation
MILAN, April 10 Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri believes that defending is just as much as an art form as attacking and advises anyone who wants to watch a show to go to the circus.