Nov 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, November 22
Atletico Madrid 3 Malaga 1
Deportivo Coruna 0 Real Sociedad 0
Eibar 0 Real Madrid 4
Barcelona 5 Sevilla 1
Friday, November 21
Athletic Club 3 Espanyol 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 12 10 0 2 46 11 30
2 Barcelona 12 9 1 2 30 6 28
3 Atletico Madrid 12 8 2 2 23 12 26
-------------------------
4 Valencia 11 7 3 1 23 9 24
-------------------------
5 Sevilla 12 7 2 3 19 16 23
6 Malaga 12 6 3 3 15 12 21
-------------------------
7 Celta Vigo 11 5 5 1 17 11 20
-------------------------
8 Villarreal 11 4 3 4 15 13 15
9 Athletic Club 12 4 3 5 10 13 15
10 Getafe 11 4 2 5 8 14 14
11 Eibar 12 3 4 5 13 19 13
12 Espanyol 12 2 5 5 12 16 11
13 Rayo Vallecano 11 3 2 6 14 24 11
14 Real Sociedad 12 2 4 6 12 16 10
15 Deportivo Coruna 12 2 4 6 12 21 10
16 Granada CF 11 2 4 5 6 17 10
17 Almeria 11 2 3 6 9 14 9
-------------------------
18 Elche 11 2 3 6 10 22 9
19 Levante 11 2 3 6 7 25 9
20 Cordoba 11 0 6 5 8 18 6
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, November 23
Rayo Vallecano v Celta Vigo (1100)
Levante v Valencia (1600)
Elche v Cordoba (1800)
Villarreal v Getafe (2000)
Monday, November 24
Granada CF v Almeria (1945)