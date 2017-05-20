May 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, May 20
Deportivo Coruna 3 Las Palmas 0
Leganes 1 Alaves 1
Sevilla 5 Osasuna 0
Sporting Gijon 2 Real Betis 2
Friday, May 19
Granada CF 1 Espanyol 2
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 37 28 6 3 104 41 90
2 Barcelona 37 27 6 4 112 35 87
3 Atletico Madrid 37 22 9 6 67 26 75
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 38 21 9 8 69 49 72
-------------------------
5 Villarreal 37 18 10 9 53 32 64
-------------------------
6 Athletic Club 37 19 6 12 52 40 63
-------------------------
7 Real Sociedad 37 19 6 12 57 51 63
-------------------------
8 Espanyol 38 15 11 12 49 50 56
9 Alaves 38 14 13 11 41 43 55
10 Eibar 37 15 9 13 54 47 54
11 Malaga 37 12 10 15 49 53 46
12 Valencia 37 13 7 17 55 62 46
13 Celta Vigo 37 13 5 19 51 67 44
14 Las Palmas 38 10 9 19 53 74 39
15 Real Betis 38 10 9 19 41 64 39
16 Deportivo Coruna 38 8 12 18 43 61 36
17 Leganes 38 8 11 19 36 55 35
-------------------------
R18 Sporting Gijon 38 7 10 21 42 72 31
R19 Osasuna 38 4 10 24 40 94 22
R20 Granada CF 38 4 8 26 30 82 20
-------------------------
R - Relegated
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5: Europa League
6: Europa League preliminary round
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, May 21
Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1445)
Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (1445)
Valencia v Villarreal (1445)
Barcelona v Eibar (1800)
Malaga v Real Madrid (1800)