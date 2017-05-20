May 20 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, May 20 Deportivo Coruna 3 Las Palmas 0 Leganes 1 Alaves 1 Sevilla 5 Osasuna 0 Sporting Gijon 2 Real Betis 2 Friday, May 19 Granada CF 1 Espanyol 2 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 37 28 6 3 104 41 90 2 Barcelona 37 27 6 4 112 35 87 3 Atletico Madrid 37 22 9 6 67 26 75 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 38 21 9 8 69 49 72 ------------------------- 5 Villarreal 37 18 10 9 53 32 64 ------------------------- 6 Athletic Club 37 19 6 12 52 40 63 ------------------------- 7 Real Sociedad 37 19 6 12 57 51 63 ------------------------- 8 Espanyol 38 15 11 12 49 50 56 9 Alaves 38 14 13 11 41 43 55 10 Eibar 37 15 9 13 54 47 54 11 Malaga 37 12 10 15 49 53 46 12 Valencia 37 13 7 17 55 62 46 13 Celta Vigo 37 13 5 19 51 67 44 14 Las Palmas 38 10 9 19 53 74 39 15 Real Betis 38 10 9 19 41 64 39 16 Deportivo Coruna 38 8 12 18 43 61 36 17 Leganes 38 8 11 19 36 55 35 ------------------------- R18 Sporting Gijon 38 7 10 21 42 72 31 R19 Osasuna 38 4 10 24 40 94 22 R20 Granada CF 38 4 8 26 30 82 20 ------------------------- R - Relegated 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5: Europa League 6: Europa League preliminary round 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, May 21 Atletico Madrid v Athletic Club (1445) Celta Vigo v Real Sociedad (1445) Valencia v Villarreal (1445) Barcelona v Eibar (1800) Malaga v Real Madrid (1800)