March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Sunday Sunday, March 15 Malaga 2 Cordoba 0 Real Madrid 2 Levante 0 Sevilla 3 Elche 0 Almeria 0 Villarreal 0 Saturday, March 14 Celta Vigo 1 Athletic Club 2 Eibar 0 Barcelona 2 Rayo Vallecano 3 Granada CF 1 Espanyol 0 Atletico Madrid 0 Friday, March 13 Valencia 2 Deportivo Coruna 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Barcelona 27 21 2 4 78 16 65 2 Real Madrid 27 21 1 5 77 24 64 3 Valencia 27 17 6 4 48 22 57 ------------------------- 4 Atletico Madrid 27 17 5 5 51 23 56 ------------------------- 5 Sevilla 27 16 4 7 49 33 52 6 Villarreal 27 14 7 6 43 24 49 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 27 13 5 9 31 30 44 ------------------------- 8 Athletic Club 27 10 6 11 25 32 36 9 Espanyol 27 9 6 12 32 37 33 10 Celta Vigo 27 8 8 11 28 31 32 11 Rayo Vallecano 27 10 2 15 32 50 32 12 Real Sociedad 26 7 9 10 29 36 30 13 Getafe 26 8 5 13 24 36 29 14 Eibar 27 7 6 14 26 38 27 15 Elche 27 7 6 14 23 48 27 16 Almeria 27 6 7 14 22 40 25 17 Deportivo Coruna 27 6 7 14 23 44 25 ------------------------- 18 Levante 27 6 7 14 23 51 25 19 Granada CF 27 4 10 13 18 43 22 20 Cordoba 27 3 9 15 19 43 18 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Monday, March 16 Getafe v Real Sociedad (1945)