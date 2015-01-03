Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday Saturday, January 3 Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 1 Deportivo Coruna 1 Athletic Club 0 Elche 2 Villarreal 2 Malaga 1 Almeria 2 Sevilla 1 Celta Vigo 0 Standings P W D L F A Pts 1 Real Madrid 15 13 0 2 55 13 39 2 Barcelona 16 12 2 2 41 7 38 3 Atletico Madrid 17 12 2 3 34 15 38 ------------------------- 4 Sevilla 16 10 3 3 26 17 33 ------------------------- 5 Valencia 16 9 4 3 29 13 31 6 Villarreal 17 9 4 4 29 16 31 ------------------------- 7 Malaga 17 9 3 5 21 17 30 ------------------------- 8 Celta Vigo 17 5 5 7 17 19 20 9 Eibar 16 5 5 6 19 22 20 10 Espanyol 16 5 5 6 20 24 20 11 Athletic Club 17 5 4 8 14 21 19 12 Getafe 16 4 5 7 12 20 17 13 Rayo Vallecano 16 5 2 9 17 31 17 14 Almeria 17 4 4 9 15 25 16 15 Deportivo Coruna 17 4 4 9 14 27 16 16 Real Sociedad 16 3 6 7 17 22 15 17 Levante 17 3 6 8 13 33 15 ------------------------- 18 Granada CF 16 2 7 7 10 26 13 19 Cordoba 16 1 8 7 11 27 11 20 Elche 17 2 5 10 15 34 11 1-3: Champions League / EC I 4: Champions League preliminary round 5-6: Europa League 7: Europa League depending on domestic cup 18-20: Relegation Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, January 4 Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (1100) Valencia v Real Madrid (1600) Espanyol v Eibar (1800) Real Sociedad v Barcelona (2000) Monday, January 5 Cordoba v Granada CF (1945)