Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, January 3
Atletico Madrid 3 Levante 1
Deportivo Coruna 1 Athletic Club 0
Elche 2 Villarreal 2
Malaga 1 Almeria 2
Sevilla 1 Celta Vigo 0
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 15 13 0 2 55 13 39
2 Barcelona 16 12 2 2 41 7 38
3 Atletico Madrid 17 12 2 3 34 15 38
-------------------------
4 Sevilla 16 10 3 3 26 17 33
-------------------------
5 Valencia 16 9 4 3 29 13 31
6 Villarreal 17 9 4 4 29 16 31
-------------------------
7 Malaga 17 9 3 5 21 17 30
-------------------------
8 Celta Vigo 17 5 5 7 17 19 20
9 Eibar 16 5 5 6 19 22 20
10 Espanyol 16 5 5 6 20 24 20
11 Athletic Club 17 5 4 8 14 21 19
12 Getafe 16 4 5 7 12 20 17
13 Rayo Vallecano 16 5 2 9 17 31 17
14 Almeria 17 4 4 9 15 25 16
15 Deportivo Coruna 17 4 4 9 14 27 16
16 Real Sociedad 16 3 6 7 17 22 15
17 Levante 17 3 6 8 13 33 15
-------------------------
18 Granada CF 16 2 7 7 10 26 13
19 Cordoba 16 1 8 7 11 27 11
20 Elche 17 2 5 10 15 34 11
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, January 4
Getafe v Rayo Vallecano (1100)
Valencia v Real Madrid (1600)
Espanyol v Eibar (1800)
Real Sociedad v Barcelona (2000)
Monday, January 5
Cordoba v Granada CF (1945)