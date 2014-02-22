Feb 22 (Infostrada Sports) - Results and standings from the La Liga matches on Saturday
Saturday, February 22
Celta Vigo 1 Getafe 1
Real Madrid 3 Elche 0
Real Sociedad 3 Barcelona 1
Almeria 0 Malaga 0
Friday, February 21
Real Valladolid 1 Levante 1
Standings P W D L F A Pts
1 Real Madrid 25 20 3 2 71 24 63
2 Barcelona 25 19 3 3 70 20 60
3 Atletico Madrid 24 19 3 2 59 16 60
-------------------------
4 Athletic Club 24 13 5 6 43 30 44
-------------------------
5 Real Sociedad 25 12 7 6 46 35 43
6 Villarreal 24 12 4 8 44 29 40
-------------------------
7 Levante 25 8 9 8 24 31 33
-------------------------
8 Sevilla 24 8 8 8 42 41 32
9 Valencia 24 9 5 10 36 35 32
10 Espanyol 24 9 5 10 28 30 32
11 Celta Vigo 25 8 6 11 32 36 30
12 Granada CF 24 8 3 13 21 30 27
13 Elche 25 6 8 11 22 37 26
14 Osasuna 24 7 5 12 21 37 26
15 Getafe 25 7 5 13 23 40 26
16 Almeria 25 7 5 13 24 42 26
17 Malaga 25 6 7 12 23 34 25
-------------------------
18 Real Valladolid 25 4 10 11 27 43 22
19 Rayo Vallecano 24 6 2 16 25 58 20
20 Real Betis 24 3 5 16 20 53 14
1-3: Champions League / EC I
4: Champions League preliminary round
5-6: Europa League
7: Europa League depending on domestic cup
18-20: Relegation
Next Fixtures (GMT):
Sunday, February 23
Rayo Vallecano v Sevilla (1100)
Real Betis v Athletic Club (1600)
Valencia v Granada CF (1800)
Osasuna v Atletico Madrid (2000)
Monday, February 24
Espanyol v Villarreal (2100)